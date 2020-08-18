Guard firm’s appeal against license recall over kindergarten murder set for mid-September

© flickr.com/ FouPic

10:49 18/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 18 (RAPSI) - The North-West District Commercial Court has scheduled a cassation appeal lodged by the private security firm Svyatogor whose employee had let a kid murder enter a kindergarten in Naryan-Mar, a town in the Nenets Autonomous Area, against revocation of its license for September 15, according to court records.

The firm has appealed a ruling of the Arkhangelsk Regional Commercial Court delivered on February 13 and appeal ruling of June 2. An application for the license annulment was filed in April 2018 by the Nenets directorate of the National Guard Service.

The court pointed unprofessional behavior in the security field of the agency and stated that it failed to fulfill its guard obligations.

In March, a court in the Nenets Autonomous Area released a resident of the city of Naryan-Mar Denis Pozdeyev, who had been found guilty of killing a 6-year boy in a local kindergarten, and ordered him to undergo compulsory mental treatment, the court’s press service reported Tuesday.

During the trial the court held that the man had committed the murder of a minor. However, a mental examination found him insane. According to the results of a psychiatric examination, the man suffers from a mental illness and was of unsound mind when committing the crime, the statement reads.

The court found that on October 31, the resident of Naryan-Mar in a drunken state entered the local kindergarten and stabbed a child of 6 years with a knife. The boy died on the scene. Initially, the man refused to give testimony, but later he pleaded guilty to the murder and told an investigator that he heard voices in his head.

In July, the security firm’s guard, who had let the kid murder enter the kindergarten, was sentenced to 2.5 years in penal colony for providing substandard services that negligently led to the death of a minor.



