Russian man ordered to forced mental treatment after murder in kindergarten

© flickr.com/ Thomas Kohler

15:19 24/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 24 (RAPSI) – A court in the Nenets Autonomous Area released a resident of the city of Naryan-Mar Denis Pozdeyev, who had been found guilty of killing a 6-year boy in a local kindergarten, and ordered him to undergo compulsory mental treatment, the court’s press service reported Tuesday.

During the trial the court held that the man had committed the murder of a minor. However, a mental examination found him insane. According to the results of a psychiatric examination, the man suffers from a mental illness and was of unsound mind when committing the crime, the statement reads.

The court found that on October 31, the resident of Naryan-Mar in a drunken state entered the local kindergarten and stabbed a child of 6 years with a knife. The boy died on the scene.

Initially, the man refused to give testimony, but later he pleaded guilty to the murder and told an investigator that he heard voices in his head. The defendant was put in detention.

Moreover, law enforcement officers arrested a guard of the kindergarten, who allowed the alleged murderer to enter the pre-school institution without obstruction. The guard was charged with providing substandard services that negligently led to the death of a minor, according to investigators.