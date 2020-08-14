Рейтинг@Mail.ru
14/08/2020 13:03

Embezzlement probe into ex-minister Abyzov completed

Tags: Embezzlement, Investigative Committee, Mikhail Abyzov, Russia
11:12 14/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 14 (RAPSI) – Investigartion into ex-Minister for Open Government affairs Mikhail Abyzov and his alleged accomplices charged with embezzlement has been completed, RAPSI has learnt from the Investigative Committee’s press service.

Depending on their alleged role, they are finally charged with creation of a criminal community with the use o job position, embezzlement, graft, fraud, illegal business, the statement reads.

Other defendants are ex-CEO of RU-COM company Nikolay Stepanov, his deputy Maxim Rusakov, ex-head of Sibeko company Alexander Pelipasov, ex-CEO of the Regional Electrical Services Sergey Ilichev and finance director of REMIS firm Galina Fraidenberg.

Abyzov was arrested in late March 2019. 

Investigators believe that Abyzov acting as beneficiary owner of several offshore companies organized a criminal group to steal 4 billion rubles (about $55 million at the current exchange rate) belonging to two energy companies supplying electricity to Siberia. Later, the embezzled funds were moved overseas.

