Businessman charged with fraud arrested in absentia

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:51 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Felix Bazhanov, CEO of the Association Master, in absentia in a fraud case, RAPSI was told in the court.

The defendant is to be put in detention for 2 month when he is arrested in Russia or extradited to the country.

Bazhanov is CEO and owner of the group of companies Association Master. He also was an owner of the bank Master Capital declared bankrupt in May 2018.