Investigators seek to arrest businessman charged with fraud in absentia

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:46 07/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 7 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a motion to arrest Felix Bazhanov, CEO of the Association Master, in absentia in a fraud case, the press service of Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court has told RAPSI.

The motion hearing is set for August 13.

The businessman is charged with large-scale fraud.

Bazhanov is CEO and owner of the group of companies Association Master. He also was an owner of the bank Master Capital declared bankrupt in May 2018.