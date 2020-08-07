Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
07/08/2020 15:10

News

Print this

Investigators seek to arrest businessman charged with fraud in absentia

Tags: Business, Fraud, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Russia
14:46 07/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 7 (RAPSI) – Investigators have filed a motion to arrest Felix Bazhanov, CEO of the Association Master, in absentia in a fraud case, the press service of Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court has told RAPSI.

The motion hearing is set for August 13. 

The businessman is charged with large-scale fraud.

Bazhanov is CEO and owner of the group of companies Association Master. He also was an owner of the bank Master Capital declared bankrupt in May 2018.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Investigators seek to arrest businessman charged with fraud in absentia

14:46 07/08/2020 Investigators have filed a motion to arrest Felix Bazhanov, CEO of the Association Master, in absentia in a fraud case.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Investigation into ex-policemen involved in Golunov case completed

15:01 07/08/2020 The Investigative Committee of Russia has completed investigation into five former police officers accused in a case over planting drugs on journalist Ivan Golunov.

Man ordered to community service for murder threats during coronavirus lockdown

13:20 07/08/2020 A court in Russia’s Yekaterinburg has sentenced a local resident to 280 hours of compulsory community service for murder threats against his partner during the COVID-19 self-isolation.

Investigators seek to arrest businessman charged with fraud in absentia

14:46 07/08/2020 Investigators have filed a motion to arrest Felix Bazhanov, CEO of the Association Master, in absentia in a fraud case.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100