Slander action against Navalny to begin on August 17

12:09 13/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 13 (RAPSI) – A magistrate court will conduct preliminary hearing of a case against Alexey Navalny over his statements about veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko on August 17, RAPSI has learnt from Moscow’s magistracy N320.

In early June, Russia Today TV channel published a video where the 93-year Artemenko and other respondents were reading the Constitution preamble. Following that, Navalny released a video with comments on his social networks insulting the veteran.

Navalny was charged with slander. If convicted he could face up to 200 hours of community service. Navalny pleads not guilty.