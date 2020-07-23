Navalny charged with slander of Great Patriotic War veteran

10:27 23/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) – Investigators have brought slander charges against Alexey Navalny over the blogger’s statements about veteran of the Great Patriotic War Ignat Artemenko, lawyer Vadim Kobzev has told RAPSI.

In early June, Russia Today TV channel published a video where the 93-year Artemenko and other respondents were reading the Constitution preamble. Following that, Navalny released a video with comments insulting the veteran on his social networks.

If convicted he could face up to 200 hours of community service. Navalny pleads not guilty.