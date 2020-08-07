Man ordered to community service for murder threats during coronavirus lockdown

13:20 07/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 7 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Yekaterinburg has sentenced a local resident to 280 hours of compulsory community service for murder threats against his partner during the COVID-19 self-isolation, according to lawyer Anastasia Pakhtusova.

The man is also obliged to pay 90,000 rubles ($1,200) in moral damages to the suffered woman, the attorney told RAPSI on Friday.

According to the victim in the case, her domestic male partner and ex-sportsman being under the influence of alcohol beat her several times during the lockdown. The convict pleaded not guilty.



