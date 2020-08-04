Appeal against surrogacy center CEO’s detention in kids trade case set for August 12

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

MOSCOW, August 4 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court will consider an appeal against detention of CEO of the European Surrogacy Center Vladislav Melnikov in a case over trafficking of surrogate mothers’ children on August 12, attorney Igor Trunov has told RAPSI.

Earlier, the court upheld detention of three other defendants Roman Yamashev, Kirill Anisimov and Taras Ashitkov.

In total, seven people involved in the case are in detention. One more accused woman is under house arrest.

In January, law enforcement found a body of a dead newborn boy in a flat in the Moscow Region’s town of Odintsovo. There were also three other kids there along with a nurse. Investigators believe surrogate mothers gave birth to the children to transfer them later to foreign parents.

However, defense lawyers believe that investigators failed to discover cause-effect links between actions’ of the doctors and the baby’s death. Moreover, they state that current legislation does not prohibit citizens to become parents using vitro fertilization and surrogate services.