16/07/2020 15:41

News

Investigators seek to detain four defendants in child traffic case

Tags: crimes against children, Children rights, Moscow's Basmanny District Court, Moscow region, Moscow, Russia
11:38 16/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 16 (RAPSI) – Investigators seek to detain four defendants in a case over trafficking of surrogate mothers’ children, RAPSI was told in the press service of Moscow’s Basmanny District Court.

A relevant motion has already reached the court.

On Wednesday, the court placed four other defendants in the case, obstetrician-gynecologists of the reproductive medicine organization Next Generation Clinic Yuliana Ivanova and Taras Ashitkov, obstetrician-gynecologist of the city’s maternity hospital N3 Lillia Panaioti and doctor Valentina Chernyshova, until September 4. The medics plead not guilty.

In January, law enforcement found a body of a dead newborn boy in a flat in the Moscow Region’s town of Odintsovo. There were also three other kids there along with a nurse. Investigators believe surrogate mothers gave birth to the children to transfer them later to foreign parents.

