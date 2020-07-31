Prosecutor asks court to uphold jail terms given to football players Kokorin and Mamayev

© Moskva city news agency, Sophia Sandurskaya

12:44 31/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 31 (RAPSI) – A prosecutor on Friday asked the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow to uphold terms in penal colony passed on football players Alexander Kokorin, Pavel Mamayev and two other defendants in the case, RAPSI reported from the courtroom.

The prosecutor demanded 1.5 years behind bars for Kokorin and his brother Kirill each, and 1 year and 5 months for Mamayev and children’s coach Alexander Protasovitsky on several counts.

The hearings will continue on August 3.

In May, the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction forwarded the case back to the Moscow City Court for reconsideration. According to a representative of the court, the judicial panel reversed an appeals instance sentence against the athletes because of serious criminal and procedure violations during its delivery.

The four men were arrested on October 11, 2018, and charged with hooliganism, battery and intended bodily injury. The defendants initiated two fights in central Moscow in the early morning of that day. According to the police, a driver of a Russian TV journalist received a nose fracture during the first incident on a street in central Moscow. Two hours later, Ministry of industry and trade official Denis Pak and CEO of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute Sergey Gaysin were assaulted by the footballers in a coffee bar and had to undergo medical treatment, the police stated. Pak reportedly sustained a concussion. The café’s video records showed one of the sportsmen beating up Pak with chair.

In May 2019, Kokorin and Mamayev were sentenced to 18 and 17 months in penal colony respectively. Kokorin’s younger brother Kirill and children’s football coach Alexander Protasovitsky received 18 and 17 months in penal colony respectively as requested by the prosecution. The men were found guilty of intended infliction of minor harm to health from molester motives. However, Kokorin’s younger brother was acquitted of beating CEO of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute Sergey Gaysin.

In September, Kokorin, his brother and Mamayev were granted parole and released from prison.