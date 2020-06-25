Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/06/2020 22:07

News

Print this

Journalist's damage suit against footballers Kokorin, Mamayev to be heard in late August

Context
Tags: Compensation, Damages, Savelovsky District Court of Moscow, Pavel Mamayev, Alexander Kokorin, Russia
19:15 25/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) – The Savelovsky District Court of Moscow will hear a damage lawsuit filed by TV host Olga Ushakova against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev over her broken car on August 28, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press office.

In May, Mamayev’s attorney Igor Bushmanov told RAPSI that his client had paid over 320,000 rubles ($4,600) in compensation to TV journalist Olga Ushakova.

After reading the claim of the TV host, Mamayev decided to solely compensate the demanded sum of money, the lawyer said.

Earlier, Ushakova filed the damage lawsuit against Mamayev, other football player Alexander Kokorin, his brother Kirill and football coach Alexander Protasovitsky. The TV host demanded over 321,000 rubles for the car damaged by the men in October 2018 during the conflict with her driver.

The four men were arrested on October 11, 2018, and charged with hooliganism, battery and intended bodily injury. The defendants initiated two fights in central Moscow in the early morning of that day. According to the police, a driver of a Russian TV journalist received a nose fracture during the first incident on a street in central Moscow. Two hours later, Ministry of industry and trade official Denis Pak and CEO of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute Sergey Gaysin were assaulted by the footballers in a coffee bar and had to undergo medical treatment, the police stated. Pak reportedly sustained a concussion. The café’s video records showed one of the sportsmen beating up Pak with chair.

In May 2019, Kokorin and Mamayev were sentenced to 18 and 17 months in penal colony respectively. Kokorin’s younger brother Kirill and children’s football coach Alexander Protasovitsky received 18 and 17 months in penal colony respectively as requested by the prosecution. The men were found guilty of intended infliction of minor harm to health from molester motives. However, Kokorin’s younger brother was acquitted of beating CEO of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute Sergey Gaysin.

In September, Kokorin, his brother and Mamayev were granted parole and released from prison.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Journalist's damage suit against footballers Kokorin, Mamayev to be heard in late August

19:15 25/06/2020 The Savelovsky District Court of Moscow will hear a damage lawsuit filed by TV host Olga Ushakova against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev over her broken car on August 28.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet approves amendments to bill on prevention and liquidation of land oil spills

17:52 25/06/2020 Russia’s government has approved amendments to a bill aimed at prevention and liquidation of oil and oil products spills on land.

Over 30 violations recorded on first Constitution amendments voting day

18:06 25/06/2020 The situation vote observe center revealed 34 violations on the first day of the Constitution amendments voting, the Civic Chamber’s Secretary Lidia Mikheyeva announced Thursday.

Ex-director of USSR People's Artist gets 3.5 years in jail for $505k embezzlement

16:40 25/06/2020 Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Thursday sentenced Ksenia Rubtsova, ex-tour manager of the People's Artist of the Soviet Union Elina Bystritskaya, to 3.5 years in penal colony for 35 million-ruble embezzlement.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100