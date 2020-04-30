Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/04/2020 21:22

News

Journalist's $4,3k claim against football players Kokorin, Mamayev set for May

17:25 30/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 30 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Savelovsky District Court will conduct a pretrial hearing of a lawsuit filed by TV journalist Olga Ushakova against football players Alexander Kokorin and Pavel Mamayev seeking to compensate auto service for her broken car on May 6, the Moscow City Court’s spokesperson Ulyana Solopova has told RAPSI.

Defendants in the claim are also Kokorin’s younger brother Kirill and football coach Alexander Protsovitsky.

The TV host demands over 321,000 rubles ($4,300) for the car damaged by the men in October 2018 during the conflict with her driver.

The four men were arrested on October 11, 2018, and charged with hooliganism, battery and intended bodily injury. The defendants initiated two fights in central Moscow in the early morning of that day. According to the police, a driver of a Russian TV journalist received a nose fracture during the first incident on a street in central Moscow. Two hours later, Ministry of industry and trade official Denis Pak and CEO of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute Sergey Gaysin were assaulted by the footballers in a coffee bar and had to undergo medical treatment, the police stated. Pak reportedly sustained a concussion. The café’s video records showed one of the sportsmen beating up Pak with chair.

In May 2019, Kokorin and Mamayev were sentenced to 18 and 17 months in penal colony respectively. Kokorin’s younger brother Kirill and children’s football coach Alexander Protasovitsky received 18 and 17 months in penal colony respectively as requested by the prosecution. The men were found guilty of intended infliction of minor harm to health from molester motives. However, Kokorin’s younger brother was acquitted of beating CEO of the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute Sergey Gaysin.

In September, Kokorin, his brother and Mamayev were granted parole and released from prison.

 

Journalist's $4,3k claim against football players Kokorin, Mamayev set for May

