Ex-head Russian Authors’ Society pleads guilty to $10.5 mln embezzlement in court

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

16:23 17/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 17 (RAPSI) - Ex-Director General of the Russian Authors’ Society (RAO) Sergey Fedotov on Friday pleaded guilty in court to embezzling over 762 million rubles (over $10.5 million at the current exchange rate), RAPSI reported from Moscow’s Presnensky District Court.

Investigators believe that Fedotov and other defendants transferred the authors’ royalty payments to the fake accounts and then cashed the money.

Fedotov also admitted embezzlement of 12 million rubles during payment of legal services that had not been provided to the Society.

The trial is held under a special procedure, without examining evidence, as the defendant has pleaded guilty.

There are five other defendants, including Fedotov’s mother and ex-employee of the Russian Authors’ Society Svetlana Temeshova.

In December 2018, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ordered the accused persons to be placed in detention. Investigators believe that they transferred the authors’ royalty payments to the fake accounts and then cashed the money.

In June 2017, Fedotov was convicted in his first embezzlement case and sentenced to 1.5 years behind bars.

As previously reported, employees of the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have revealed a fraud scheme over illegal alienation of RAO’s property. Damage caused to the RAO’s property has been estimated at 500 million rubles (over $7 million at the current exchange rate). The defendant pleaded guilty.

In December 2017, he was released on parole.