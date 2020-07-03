Embezzlement trial of Russian Authors’ Society ex-head postponed for 2 weeks

MOSCOW, July 3 (RAPSI) – The Presnensky District Court on Friday adjourned a case against ex-Director General of the Russian Authors’ Society (RAO) Sergey Fedotov accused of embezzling 730 million rubles (about $10.5 million at the current exchange rate) until July 17, RAPSI was told in the court’s press office.

The trial is held under a special procedure, without examining evidence, as the defendant has pleaded guilty.

In late April, the court extended Fedotov’s detention until October 13.

There are five defendands, including Fedotov’s mother and ex-employee of the Russian Authors’ Society Svetlana Temeshova. All of them pled guilty and sought for a special procedure trial, without evidence examination and witness questioning.

In December 2018, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court ordered the accused persons to be placed in detention. Investigators believe that they transferred the authors’ royalty payments to the fake accounts and then cashed the money.

In June 2017, Fedotov was convicted in his first embezzlement case and sentenced to 1.5 years behind bars.

As previously reported, employees of the Interior Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) have revealed a fraud scheme over illegal alienation of RAO’s property. Damage caused to the RAO’s property has been estimated at 500 million rubles (over $7 million at the current exchange rate). The defendant pleaded guilty.

In December 2017, he was released on parole.