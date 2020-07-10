Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
10/07/2020 12:05

News

Print this

Lawyer urges prosecution against Khabarovsk Krai governor over 2019 camp fire

Context
Tags: crimes against children, Fire, Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, Igor Trunov, Sergey Furgal, Far East, Khabarovsk, Russia
11:23 10/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 10 (RAPSI) – Attorney Igor Trunov has asked the Investigative Committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin to prosecute Khabarovsk Region governor Sergey Furgal accused of businessmen murders over the 2019 deadly fire in the children's camp Holdomi, according to the application’s text obtained by RAPSI.

The Khabarovsk Krai governor personally opened the camp and knew about its unsafe condition but failed to take any steps to improve the situation and prevent the tragedy, the document reads.

The fire occurred in the camp in the night of July 23, 2019. According to the latest numbers, 4 children died. In total, 189 minors aged from 7 to 15 years were in the camp, the press service of the children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova reported earlier.

On Friday, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court will consider an investigators’ motion to detain Furgal in the murder case. According to investigators, crimes were committed by an organized criminal group allegedly led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Lawyer urges prosecution against Khabarovsk Krai governor over 2019 camp fire

11:23 10/07/2020 Attorney Igor Trunov has asked the Investigative Committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin to prosecute Khabarovsk Region governor Sergey Furgal accused of businessmen murders over the 2019 deadly fire in the children's camp Holdomi.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Emissary of St. Petersburg cell of terrorist organization jailed for 6 years

09:38 10/07/2020 Emissary of a so-called sleeper cell of the international terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations banned in Russia Bekzod Karimov has received 6 years in a high-security prison in St. Petersburg.

Ex-FSB officer gets suspended sentence for official secrets leak

10:27 10/07/2020 A former employee of the Federal Security Service’s regional directorate Anna Solovyeva has received a 3-year suspended sentence for leaking official secrets.

Lawyer urges prosecution against Khabarovsk Krai governor over 2019 camp fire

11:23 10/07/2020 Attorney Igor Trunov has asked the Investigative Committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin to prosecute Khabarovsk Region governor Sergey Furgal accused of businessmen murders over the 2019 deadly fire in the children's camp Holdomi.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100