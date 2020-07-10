Lawyer urges prosecution against Khabarovsk Krai governor over 2019 camp fire

11:23 10/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 10 (RAPSI) – Attorney Igor Trunov has asked the Investigative Committee’s Chairman Alexander Bastrykin to prosecute Khabarovsk Region governor Sergey Furgal accused of businessmen murders over the 2019 deadly fire in the children's camp Holdomi, according to the application’s text obtained by RAPSI.

The Khabarovsk Krai governor personally opened the camp and knew about its unsafe condition but failed to take any steps to improve the situation and prevent the tragedy, the document reads.

The fire occurred in the camp in the night of July 23, 2019. According to the latest numbers, 4 children died. In total, 189 minors aged from 7 to 15 years were in the camp, the press service of the children’s rights commissioner Anna Kuznetsova reported earlier.

On Friday, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court will consider an investigators’ motion to detain Furgal in the murder case. According to investigators, crimes were committed by an organized criminal group allegedly led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.



