09/07/2020

Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region suspected on businessmen murder

Tags: Attempted murder, Murder, Business, Investigative Committee, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Russia
10:05 09/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) – Governor of the Khabarovsk Region Sergey Furgal was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing and attempted murders of businessmen and transported to Moscow, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

According to investigators, crimes were committed by an organized criminal group allegedly led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.


