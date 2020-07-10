Emissary of St. Petersburg cell of terrorist organization jailed for 6 years

© flickr.com/ Albuquerque Film Office

09:38 10/07/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, July 9 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – Emissary of a so-called sleeper cell of the international terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations banned in Russia Bekzod Karimov has received 6 years in a high-security prison in St. Petersburg, RAPSI has been told in the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region.

According to the FSB press service, the sleeper terrorist cell operating in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region coordinated from Syria was liquidated in 2019; Karimov was its leader.

Russia’s security service says so-called sleeper cells are not active but ready to start terrorist actions ordered by their curators.