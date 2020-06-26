Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/06/2020 23:51

News

Print this

Forfeiture of $31.5 mln from ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery upheld

Context
Tags: Bribery, Assets, Seizure, Leonid Markelov, Mari El, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
18:37 26/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 26 (RAPSI) – The appeals instance of the Nizhny Novgorod district court has upheld a lower court’s ruling to recover over 2.2 billion rubles (about $31.5 million at the current exchange rate) from ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery in favor of the state, lawyer Igor Trunov has told RAPSI.

Defense will appeal the ruling in cassation and file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, according to Trunov.

A court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod has recovered over 2.2 billion rubles (about $34.5 million) from ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov in favor of the state in November 2019.  The court levied 120 property items, 16 cars, luxury wristwatch worth 1 million rubles, over 8.5 million rubles, $224,000 and 660,000 euros upon a motion filed by prosecutors. Moreover, land plots, apartments, luxury goods, money and shares were ordered to be forfeited to the state.

Currently, Markelov is on trial on bribery allegations. Initially, the case against him was to be considered in the Republic of Mari El, but the Supreme Court of Russia changed its territorial jurisdiction and forwarded the case to Nizhny Novgorod.

Investigators believe that Markelov acting as the republic’s governor received through Kozhanova 235 million rubles from the founder of Akashevskaya factory as a bribe for common protection and assistance in the property payment of funds provided by the state support for development of the agricultural complex.

According to defense lawyer Sergey Sevruk, Markelov is also a defendant in another criminal case over illegal possession of ammunition.

Media also reported that there is the third case against the former official over abuse of power.

Markelov pleads not guilty to all accusations.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Forfeiture of $31.5 mln from ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery upheld

18:37 26/06/2020 The appeals instance of the Nizhny Novgorod district court has upheld a lower court’s ruling to recover over 2.2 billion rubles (about $31.5 million at the current exchange rate) from ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery in favor of the state,.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Theater director Serebrennikov gets suspended sentence for $2 mln embezzlement

16:59 26/06/2020 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Friday passed a 3-year suspended sentence and a 800,000-ruble fine on the Gogol Center theater director Kirill Serebrennikov for embezzlement of 129 million rubles (about $2 million) of budget funds allocated for the theater project Platforma.

Forfeiture of $31.5 mln from ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery upheld

18:37 26/06/2020 The appeals instance of the Nizhny Novgorod district court has upheld a lower court’s ruling to recover over 2.2 billion rubles (about $31.5 million at the current exchange rate) from ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov accused of bribery in favor of the state,.

Ex-Presidential candidate’s claim against Vkontakte social network dismissed

17:44 26/06/2020 A district court in St. Petersburg has dismissed a claim of ex-presidential candidate, CEO of The Lenin Sovkhoz cooperative farm Pavel Grudinin against social network Vkontakte seeking to remove information on his private life.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100