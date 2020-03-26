Prosecutors seek to seize $5 mln assets from ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery

© Official website of the head of Mari El

15:20 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors have filed with court a claim to forfeit assets worth over 370 million rubles (about $5 million) owned by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov to the state, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

The prosecutors revealed that Markelov, his relatives and organizations under their control owned 33 property items and 11 transport vehicles purchased using illegal income, the statement reads.

In November 2019, a court in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod recovered over 2.2 billion rubles (about $34.5 million) from Markelov in favor of the state. The court levied 120 property items, 16 cars, luxury wristwatch worth 1 million rubles, over 8.5 million rubles, $224,000 and 660,000 euros upon a motion filed by prosecutors.

Currently, Markelov is on trial on bribery allegations. Initially, the case against him was to be considered in the Republic of Mari El, but the Supreme Court of Russia changed its territorial jurisdiction and forwarded the case to Nizhny Novgorod.

Investigators believe that Markelov acting as the republic’s governor received through Kozhanova 235 million rubles from the founder of Akashevskaya factory as a bribe for common protection and assistance in the property payment of funds provided by the state support for development of the agricultural complex.

According to defense lawyer Sergey Sevruk, Markelov is also a defendant in another criminal case over illegal possession of ammunition.

Media also reported that there is the third case against the former official over abuse of power.

Markelov pleads not guilty to all accusations.



