23/05/2020 05:08

News

Woman to stand trial in Amur Region on coronavirus fake news charges

Tags: coronavirus, fake news, Internet, The Prosecutor General's Office, Amur, Russia
17:53 22/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 22 (RAPSI) – A court in the Amur Region will proceed with a case against a woman who has allegedly disseminated in one of messengers a fake about mass infecting local citizens with coronavirus, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports Friday.

Indictment has been approved. The 56-year woman is charged with public distribution of knowingly false information about measures taken to ensure people’s safety in dangerous circumstances, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the accused published a fake statement that residents of the town of Belogorsk were infected with COVID-19 en masse. This information caused a public outcry and could lead to the misbalance of living conditions of people and cause damage to their health.


Woman to stand trial in Amur Region on coronavirus fake news charges

Woman to stand trial in Amur Region on coronavirus fake news charges

