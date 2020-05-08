Prosecutors demand probe into fake videos about man-made nature of coronavirus

© pixabay.com

17:23 07/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 7 (RAPSI) – Moscow prosecutors seek to open a criminal case over publishing online videos containing fake information about the man-made nature of coronavirus (COVID-19), the press service of the city’s prosecutor’s office reports.

The check materials have been sent to investigation for taking decision on the prosecution, the statement reads.

On Wednesday, prosecutors requested Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor to restrict access to the videos.

According to the videos published on YouTube and Odnoklassniki social network, the infection was artificially created for chipping of people and establishing the global order. The fakes say that the virus is a modified biological weapon.

However, World Health Organization, Russian government and other official bodies of the the Russian Federation did not confirm that the infection had been artificially created, the statement reads.