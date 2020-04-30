Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/04/2020 12:23

Russian Supreme Court classifies parole and asset seizure motions as urgent cases

Tags: coronavirus, Seizure, Assets, Parole, Supreme Court, Russia
11:49 30/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 30 (RAPSI) – Petitions for seizure of assets, release on parole and replaceing unsered term with a lesser sentence are cases requiring urgent consideration, the Supreme Court of Russia states in its second judicial review released during the coronavirus pandemic.

If a crime caused serious material damage which reimbursement could be sought by a victim in civil proceedings, investigators must immediately take steps to forfeit assets of a suspect, the review reads.

Moreover, according to the Supreme Court, petitions for parole filed by convicts or motions to mitigate a sentence lodged by authorities are also to be considered as urgent matters. A right to reduce sentence guaranteed by the Constitution including parole, early release of seriously ill inmated cannot be restricted by any circumstanced including those related to the spread of coronavirus, the Court holds.


