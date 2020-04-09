Moscow woman fined for exercising far from her place of residence

18:13 09/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 9 (RAPSI) – The Preobrazhensky District Court in Moscow fined 15,000 rubles (about $200) a woman, who had exercised at a sportsground situated at a significant distance from her place of residence in infringement on the self-isolation regime, Ulyana Solopova, the Moscow City Court’s press-secretary, informed RAPSI on Thursday.

The court found the woman guilty of violating an order of the capital’s Mayor prohibiting residents to wander more than 100 meters from their registered places of residence.

A similar decision was made by the Koptevsky District Court in Moscow with respect to a resident of the Moscow Region, who visited the city without a legitimate cause; the Shcherbinsky District Court ruled similarly in seven more such cases, the press-secretary added.

All defendants were found guilty of violating the Code of Administrative Offences provision regulating measures aimed to ensure sanitary and epidemiological wellbeing of the population.