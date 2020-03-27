Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/03/2020 14:30

News

Print this

Businessman charged with $7.6 mln VAT refund fraud sentenced to 10 years in prison

Context
Tags: Fraud, Taxes, St. Petersburg, Russia
11:59 27/03/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, March 27 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – CEO of Petropolis company Mark Bronovsky has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 600,000 rubles (about $7,700) for a 590-million-ruble ($7.6 million) tax refund fraud, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts informs RAPSI.

The punishment has been determined in the aggregate with the sentence pronounced in April 2019 by a St. Petersburg district court in yet another 400 million-ruble (about $5 million at the current exchange rate) VAT fraud case against Bronovsky.

The defendant was found guilty of fraud and detained in the courtroom.

As it follows from the case materials, in 2009 through 2013 Bronovsky and his co-conspirators falsified documents and filed wrong data in tax declarations, thus unlawfully gaining VAT refunds in the amount of 590 million rubles.

Investigators believe that yet another figure involved in the case is the defendant’s father businessman Alexander Bronovsky, who at the moment resides in the U.S.A.; nevertheless he has been neither charged, nor put on the wanted list.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Businessman charged with $7.6 mln VAT refund fraud sentenced to 10 years in prison

11:59 27/03/2020 CEO of Petropolis company Mark Bronovsky has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 600,000 rubles (about $7,700) for a 590-million-ruble ($7.6 million) tax refund fraud.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Twitter removes fake reports of curfew in Moscow

14:05 27/03/2020 Twitter has deleted fake statements about an alleged order of the Defense Ministry on curfew in Moscow, according to a statement of the communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

Protester’s sentence for assault on police officer at Moscow rally mitigated

13:21 27/03/2020 The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction has changed a place of serving sentence given to protester Danila Beglets for using violence against a police officer at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow on July 27 from penal colony to penal colony settlement.

Businessman charged with $7.6 mln VAT refund fraud sentenced to 10 years in prison

11:59 27/03/2020 CEO of Petropolis company Mark Bronovsky has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 600,000 rubles (about $7,700) for a 590-million-ruble ($7.6 million) tax refund fraud.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100