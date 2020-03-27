Businessman charged with $7.6 mln VAT refund fraud sentenced to 10 years in prison

11:59 27/03/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, March 27 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – CEO of Petropolis company Mark Bronovsky has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined 600,000 rubles (about $7,700) for a 590-million-ruble ($7.6 million) tax refund fraud, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts informs RAPSI.

The punishment has been determined in the aggregate with the sentence pronounced in April 2019 by a St. Petersburg district court in yet another 400 million-ruble (about $5 million at the current exchange rate) VAT fraud case against Bronovsky.

The defendant was found guilty of fraud and detained in the courtroom.

As it follows from the case materials, in 2009 through 2013 Bronovsky and his co-conspirators falsified documents and filed wrong data in tax declarations, thus unlawfully gaining VAT refunds in the amount of 590 million rubles.

Investigators believe that yet another figure involved in the case is the defendant’s father businessman Alexander Bronovsky, who at the moment resides in the U.S.A.; nevertheless he has been neither charged, nor put on the wanted list.