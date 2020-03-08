Russia’s Finprombank demands $432 mln from former shareholder

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:26 06/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 6 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Finprombank has filed an application seeking to include a 29.5-billion-ruble debt ($432 million) of its former stockholder Stanislav Perminov in his list of creditors’ claims, according to the Moscow Commercial Court’s records.

In October 2016, Finprombank was declared bankrupt.

In November 2017, a criminal case has been launched over embezzling 5.6 billion rubles ($82 million at the current exchange rate) from Russia’s Finprombank.

According to investigators, from 2015 to 2016, unidentified persons stole the money from the bank under the guise of conclusion of several civil law contracts, which they were not going to execute.

The case has been opened based on the report of the Central Bank of Russia made in December 2016. The Central Bank reported that the Finprombank’s assets did not exceed 15.9 billion rubles ($233 million), while the bank’s obligations were estimated at 39.5 billion rubles (about $580 million). The main reason of the bank’s asset value insufficiency to fully meet the creditors’ claims was siphoning off assets by granting knowingly loss loans, according to the investigation.

In September 2018, the court introduced an asset sale procedure against Perminov.