20/10/2021 02:24

News

Remote work for 30% of enterprises’ employees again ordered in Moscow

Tags: Coronavirus, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
17:29 19/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 19 (RAPSI) - Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Tuesday signed an order on the remote work for at least 30% of the city enterprises’ employees starting October 25, according to the city ruler’s official website.

From October 25 to February 25, Moscow employers must ensure remote work for at least 30% of their employees, all 60+ employees and those suffering chronical deceases.

Vaccinated people and individuals who went through coronavirus as well as employees of medical organizations and too big to fall companies, such as Roscosmos, Rosatom and so on are not subject to the remote work, the order reads.

 

