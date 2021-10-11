Russian Ombudsman to be awarded Alexander II medal – Federal Chamber of Lawyers

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:03 11/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 11 (RAPSI) — The community of lawyers has decided to award Tatiana Moskalkova, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner, with the Emperor Alexander II medal, the press service of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers informs RAPSI.

This decision was taken at a regular meeting of the Council of the Federal Chamber of Lawyers (FPA), the statement reads.

This badge of distinction is awarded to statespersons and public figures for adherence to the ideals of social progress, assistance in strengthening statehood and the development of civil society institutions, and contribution to democratic transformations, the FPA said.

Among other persons, this medal was awarded to Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, Head of the State Legal Department of the President of the Russian Federation Larisa Brycheva and Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Lebedev.