All mass events banned in Russia over coronavirus outbreak - official

© RAPSI, Lyudmila Klenko

17:58 04/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 4 (RAPSI) – Mass events numbering more than 3,000 people have been called off in Russia because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the head of Russia’ consumer rights watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor) Anna Popova.

Such events may be allowed only with the sanction of a chief health inspector and depending on the epidemiological process’ tendency, she said on Monday.

Only two regions may hold events numbering 1,000 – 3,000 people, Popova added.

Popova called the current epidemiological situation extremely stressful and pointed the 14%-rise in the incidence rate in the last week.



