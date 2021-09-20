Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/09/2021 22:22

News

Print this

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges defining of Columbine as terrorist community

Context
Tags: Terrorism, Internet, Public Chamber, Russia
16:26 20/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 20 (RAPSI) — The recognition of the destructive Columbine movement as a terrorist one is to give law enforcement agencies additional opportunities to combat such communities and their creators, member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, Director of the Internet Safety League Yekaterina Mizulina believes.

The Chamber member expressed her sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the terrible tragedy in Russia’s city of Perm and wished a speedy recovery to all the victims. The shooting in Perm was the result of the absolute failure to do anything since the similar tragedy in another Russian city of Kazan; no significant systemic measures have been taken. It was necessary to do at least the main thing,  to recognize the destructive Columbine movement as a terrorist community.  This would give law enforcement agencies additional opportunities to combat such communities and their creators, the civic activist noted. 

According to Mizulina, there is a huge amount of information on social networks about the movement urging school shootings, the number of subscribers to these groups is about a million teenagers and is growing steadily, also this year.

School shooting is a social problem, and it is extremely naive to believe that it will “dissolve” by itself. It is necessary to systematically work with adolescents and young people, including by developing preventive and ethics building components. If nothing is to be done at the state level to stop the propaganda of destructiveness in all media through various so-called "leaders" of public opinion, then such situations will be repeated in the future, Mizulina concluded.

According to the latest data from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, as a result of the incident at the Perm State University, 6 people died, 24 victims are receiving medical assistance, 19 of them are treated from gunshot wounds. 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges defining of Columbine as terrorist community

16:26 20/09/2021 The recognition of the destructive Columbine movement as a terrorist one is to give law enforcement agencies additional opportunities to combat such communities and their creators, member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, Director of the Internet Safety League Yekaterina Mizulina believes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow court upholds fine imposed on TikTok for failure to delete banned content

15:18 20/09/2021 Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Monday upheld imposition of a 1.5-million-ruble fine (over $20,000) on TikTok for failure to remove information banned by Russian legislation from the platform.

Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges defining of Columbine as terrorist community

16:26 20/09/2021 The recognition of the destructive Columbine movement as a terrorist one is to give law enforcement agencies additional opportunities to combat such communities and their creators, member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, Director of the Internet Safety League Yekaterina Mizulina believes.

Russian Parliamentary Elections meet standards – international monitors

14:02 20/09/2021 The elections of the State Duma lawmakers have been held in accordance with generally recognized international democratic standards, international monitors from the Collective Security Treaty Organization’s (CSTO) Parliamentary Assembly report.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100