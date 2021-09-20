Russia’s Civic Chamber member urges defining of Columbine as terrorist community

16:26 20/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 20 (RAPSI) — The recognition of the destructive Columbine movement as a terrorist one is to give law enforcement agencies additional opportunities to combat such communities and their creators, member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, Director of the Internet Safety League Yekaterina Mizulina believes.

The Chamber member expressed her sincere condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the terrible tragedy in Russia’s city of Perm and wished a speedy recovery to all the victims. The shooting in Perm was the result of the absolute failure to do anything since the similar tragedy in another Russian city of Kazan; no significant systemic measures have been taken. It was necessary to do at least the main thing, to recognize the destructive Columbine movement as a terrorist community. This would give law enforcement agencies additional opportunities to combat such communities and their creators, the civic activist noted.

According to Mizulina, there is a huge amount of information on social networks about the movement urging school shootings, the number of subscribers to these groups is about a million teenagers and is growing steadily, also this year.

School shooting is a social problem, and it is extremely naive to believe that it will “dissolve” by itself. It is necessary to systematically work with adolescents and young people, including by developing preventive and ethics building components. If nothing is to be done at the state level to stop the propaganda of destructiveness in all media through various so-called "leaders" of public opinion, then such situations will be repeated in the future, Mizulina concluded.

According to the latest data from the Federal Center for Disaster Medicine, as a result of the incident at the Perm State University, 6 people died, 24 victims are receiving medical assistance, 19 of them are treated from gunshot wounds.