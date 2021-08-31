Рейтинг@Mail.ru
31/08/2021 05:23

Russian rights commissioners to take part in video monitoring of State Duma election

Tags: Elections, Human trafficking, Ombudsman, State Duma, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia
17:14 30/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 30 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Ombudsman and regional human rights commissioners will for the first time ever receive access to the video broadcasting of the State Duma election. 

The Central Election Commission will give the ombudsmen accounts for the monitoring of videos from the poll stations, Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskolkova has written on her Instagram page.

Access to videos of the voting process will give the rights commissioners to immediately react at the complaints of violations of electoral rights and take steps to ensure the election transparency. 

The online broadcasting will be held within all three election days and will be kept for three further months, the statement reads.


