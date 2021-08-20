Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
20/08/2021 02:05

News

Print this

Journalist Union urges to put end to discrimination against Russian journalists abroad

Tags: Rights of journalists, Discrimination, Russian Union of Journalists, Russia
17:53 19/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 19 (RAPSI) — The unprecedented pressure on Russian journalists abroad must be immediately and completely stopped, the Union of Journalists of Russia has stated.

The practice of discrimination against Russian journalists and the media working in the UK, attempts to put pressure on them, are actions that have nothing to do with the principles of adherence to freedom of speech and dissemination of information declared by the British authorities, the statement reads.

The use of such means as denying Russian journalists access to official and open to the press events, far-fetched accusations of disseminating disinformation, the actual expulsion of TASS correspondent Igor Brovarnik and his colleagues in 2019 under the far-fetched pretext of not extending work visas is a direct bureaucratic and political interference in professional journalism, what leads to an escalation of tension and mutual mistrust between peoples and countries, the Union stresses.

According to the national journalist union, the mirror measures taken in Russia against the British BBC journalist, similar to the actions of the British authorities, are intended to indicate to the British authorities the inadmissibility of such discriminatory practices and to revise the policy of putting pressure on Russian journalists and media.

This whole situation is a matter of regret for the Union of Journalists of Russia. We believe that Russian journalists are subjected to unjustified pressure and interference in their work, and we believe that journalism is the main element of civil diplomacy and strengthening cooperation between the audience of international media, societies and states. We stand up for the rights and freedoms of Russian journalists both in Russia and abroad, and we are confident that such unprecedented pressure on our colleagues must be immediately and completely stopped, the Union concludes.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Journalist Union urges to put end to discrimination against Russian journalists abroad

17:53 19/08/2021 The unprecedented pressure on Russian journalists abroad must be immediately and completely stopped, the Union of Journalists of Russia has stated.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Facebook ordered to pay $230,000 fines for failure to delete banned content

17:16 19/08/2021 Moscow’s Tagansky District Court on Wednesday upheld fines totaling 17 million rubles ($230,000) imposed on Facebook social network for failure to remove banned information from the platform.

Russophobes may be barred from entering Russia – draft law

14:36 19/08/2021 The United Russia party lawmakers have drafted a bill to ban Russophobes from entering the country.

Journalist Union urges to put end to discrimination against Russian journalists abroad

17:53 19/08/2021 The unprecedented pressure on Russian journalists abroad must be immediately and completely stopped, the Union of Journalists of Russia has stated.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100