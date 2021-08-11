Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Federal Ombudsman appreciates Russia’s human rights system

Tags: Human rights, Ombudsman, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia
12:46 11/08/2021

MOSCOW, August 11 (RAPSI) – Federal Ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova believes the institution of ombudsmen enables all citizens to seek justice in Russia.

No part of Russia’s reputational status is more important than respect to people, state and statehood for humans, she said at the All-Russian youth educational forum Territory of Meanings on Wednesday.

A strong state is a strong system of human rights protection, Moskalkova emphasized.

 

