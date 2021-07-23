Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/07/2021 15:41

News

Print this

Moscow Bar Association: law firm websites not obliged to use "foreign agent" designations

Tags: Foreign Agents Law, Internet, Bar association, Russia
14:08 23/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 23 (RAPSI) — Websites of law firms cannot be defined as a mass media outlets, so they have no obligation to use the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that are engaged in political activity, according to the decision of the Moscow Bar Association.

The decision was passed as a result of its examination of the incident, where a lower bar association in Moscow posted on its website information its president was trained in a non-profit organization entered in December 2016 in the register of NGOs performing the functions of a foreign agent; among other things, the publication included the certificate of this organization, as well as information about its activities. 

However, there was no indication that these data and materials were created and disseminated by a Russian legal entity acting as a foreign agent.

Considering the disciplinary proceedings against the president of this lawyer organization, the Moscow Bar Association Council pointed out that the bar association is not included in the list of registered media outlets, whereas an analysis of its website, the nature of the information published, and other evidence resulted in a finding that it could not be defined as a mass media outlet focused on the periodic dissemination of mass information, the statement reads.

The Council concluded that the specified information was not posted for the purpose of disseminating any information about the non-profit organization registered as a foreign agent, but in order to inform potential clients about the specialization of the lawyer, his professional achievements and qualifications.

Therefore, the Council of the Moscow Bar Association terminated disciplinary proceedings against the president of the said association.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow Bar Association: law firm websites not obliged to use "foreign agent" designations

14:08 23/07/2021 Websites of law firms cannot be defined as a mass media outlets, so they have no obligation to use the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that are engaged in political activity, according to the decision of the Moscow Bar Association.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow Bar Association: law firm websites not obliged to use "foreign agent" designations

14:08 23/07/2021 Websites of law firms cannot be defined as a mass media outlets, so they have no obligation to use the "foreign agent" designation to label foreign-funded organisations that are engaged in political activity, according to the decision of the Moscow Bar Association.

Infamous businessman Bykov indicted on murder-for-hire charges

16:47 22/07/2021 Krasnoyarsk businessman Anatoly Bykov has been indicted on murder-for-hire charges.

Moscow court orders seizure of Arashukovs’ $20 mln property

15:04 22/07/2021 Moscow's Basmanny District Court has ordered that a 1.4 billion rubles (about $20 million) property owned by Raul Arashukov, a former adviser to the head of a Gazprom subsidiary, and his son Rauf Arashukov as well as their relatives be seized.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100