Kazan school attacker who killed nine found insane

Tags: Healthcare, Murder, Kazan, Russia
16:26 21/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 21 (RAPSI) — A psychiatric examination revealed that Ilnaz Galyaviyev, who stands charged with an attack on a school in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, in May, is mentally ill, the press service of the Public Monitoring Commission told RAPSI.

According to investigators, on May 11, Ilnaz Galyaviyev, 19, broke into an education institution and started shooting. He shot dead 7 minors and 2 teachers. Over 20 persons were injured as a result of the assault. The attacker, who was arrested on the scene and identified, acted alone. Several years ago he graduated from this school.

On May 12, he was placed in detention, which was extended by 3 months this July.

A criminal case was opened over the murder of two and more people.

Galyaviyev pleaded guilty. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

