09/07/2021 20:49

News

Russian Civic Chamber member urges UN to take fair and unbiased stand on Crimea

Tags: Discrimination, Public Chamber, United Nations, Crimea, Russia
17:46 09/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) — Ivan Abazher, a member of the Russian Civic Chamber Commission on Security and Cooperation with Public Supervisory Commissions, has urged the UN to fairly and objectively react to Ukraine's actions in relation to Crimea, the press service of the body informs. 

In the course of the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council, on July 9, issues of combating modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance were discussed, including the situation in Crimea. Abazher appealed to the participants saying the body failed to notice how brazenly and grossly Ukraine violates the rights of Crimean residents, in particular freedom of movement, and persecutes those who openly speak about this, the Chamber’s press release reads.

Among the facts cited by Abazher was that people disliked by the Ukrainian side are entered on the so-called Peacemaker website; threats, lies and slander are spread about such persons.

The Civic Chamber member also reminded that the UN was called upon to maintain international peace and security, to develop friendly relations between nations, to be a center for coordinating the actions of nations in resolving international problems of an economic, social, cultural and humanitarian nature, so it needed to react to, as he put it, unlawful actions of Ukraine with regard to Crimean residents.

