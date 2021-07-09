Kuznetsova proposes to encourage child safety information distribution on social networks

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:14 09/07/2021

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova proposed to encourage social media users in distributing information on the rules of children’s safety during the online meeting with regional ombudsmen and members of the Infant Community Councils on Friday.

During the meeting she discussed a recent tragedy in Russia’s Kazan when a 19-year young man shot 9 people dead in a local school and the need of safety rules lessons.

Kuznetsova pointed main principles of the work on this matter including risk prediction and adoption of accurate solutions as well as safety rules education for minors. She also drew attention at the need for the complex approach to the child safety ensurance.

According to the ombudsman, upon the presidential order the Ministry of Education has already started development of the federal strategy of children’s safety.



