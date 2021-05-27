Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Galperin dismissed from post of Representative of Russia at ECHR

Tags: ECHR, Vladimir Putin, Mikhail Galperin, Russia
12:57 27/05/2021

MOSCOW, May 27 (RAPSI) – President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has dismissed Mikhail Galperin from the post of Russia’s Representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The corresponding order is published on the official website of legal information.

Galperin was born on July 15, 1983. In September 2015, he received the post of Deputy Justice Minister.

President Putin appointed Galperin as Representative of the Russian Federation at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in May 2017.

