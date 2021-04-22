Рейтинг@Mail.ru
State Duma assigns Moskalkova to post of Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner

15:08 22/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – The State Duma on Thursday appointed Tatiana Moskalkova to the position of Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights.

President Vladimir Putin proposed to reappoint Moskalkova on April 1.

According to the Federal Constitutional Law on the Human Rights Commissioner of Russia, the President submitted her candidacy to the State Duma for appointment to the post again, the Kremlin statement read.

Moskalkova was appointed as the country's human rights ombudsman for the first time in April 2016.

