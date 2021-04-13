Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
13/04/2021 14:00

News

Print this

Embezzlement case against lawyer Tretyakov again returned to prosecution

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Roscosmos, Igor Tretyakov, Moscow region, Russia
11:41 13/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 13 (RAPSI) – A court in Khimki, a town in the Moscow Region, on Tuesday again returned a case of lawyer Igor Tretyakov charged with embezzling 330 million rubles ($4.3million at the current exchange rate) from Roscosmos corporation to prosecutors, RAPSI learnt in the court.

The court returned it for the handling of errors precluding the examination of a case on its merits.

It was expected that on Tuesday the court would deliver sentence against the attorney. In late 2019, the case was returned to the prosecution because the indictment was made in violation of law.

Tretyakov is in detention now. Two other defendants, ex-CEO of the S.A. Lavochkin Scientific Union Sergey Lemeshevsky and chief of the Union’s legal department Yekaterina Averyanova were also detained. Later, Averyanova admitted guilt and signed a deal with investigators in exchange for release from detention under house arrest.

According to investigators, the defendants have stolen assets of Roscosmos by signing fraudulent contracts for provision of legal services with the law firm. All the works were allegedly performed by the corporation’s own specialists. The overall sum of payments to the firm reached 330 million rubles.

Tretyakov pleads not guilty. 


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Embezzlement case against lawyer Tretyakov again returned to prosecution

11:41 13/04/2021 A court in Khimki, a town in the Moscow Region, on Tuesday again returned a case of lawyer Igor Tretyakov charged with embezzling 330 million rubles ($4.3million at the current exchange rate) from Roscosmos corporation to prosecutors.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Embezzlement case against lawyer Tretyakov again returned to prosecution

11:41 13/04/2021 A court in Khimki, a town in the Moscow Region, on Tuesday again returned a case of lawyer Igor Tretyakov charged with embezzling 330 million rubles ($4.3million at the current exchange rate) from Roscosmos corporation to prosecutors.

Russia’s Ombudsman seeks permit to visit detainees for her staff

00:18 13/04/2021 The Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has proposed that her staff was granted the right to visit people held in pre-trial detention centers and colonies.

Moscow court to look into case on illegal withdrawal of over $1.6B to Moldovan bank

13:04 13/04/2021 The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow is to consider a criminal case over illegal currency transfers amounting to more than 126 billion rubles (about $1.6 billion) with the use of falsified documents to BC Moldindconbank S.A.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100