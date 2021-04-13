Embezzlement case against lawyer Tretyakov again returned to prosecution

11:41 13/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 13 (RAPSI) – A court in Khimki, a town in the Moscow Region, on Tuesday again returned a case of lawyer Igor Tretyakov charged with embezzling 330 million rubles ($4.3million at the current exchange rate) from Roscosmos corporation to prosecutors, RAPSI learnt in the court.

The court returned it for the handling of errors precluding the examination of a case on its merits.

It was expected that on Tuesday the court would deliver sentence against the attorney. In late 2019, the case was returned to the prosecution because the indictment was made in violation of law.

Tretyakov is in detention now. Two other defendants, ex-CEO of the S.A. Lavochkin Scientific Union Sergey Lemeshevsky and chief of the Union’s legal department Yekaterina Averyanova were also detained. Later, Averyanova admitted guilt and signed a deal with investigators in exchange for release from detention under house arrest.

According to investigators, the defendants have stolen assets of Roscosmos by signing fraudulent contracts for provision of legal services with the law firm. All the works were allegedly performed by the corporation’s own specialists. The overall sum of payments to the firm reached 330 million rubles.

Tretyakov pleads not guilty.



