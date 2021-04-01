President proposes Moskalkova for post of Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner

15:04 01/04/2021

MOSCOW, April 1 (RAPSI) – President Vladimir Putin on Thursday proposed Tatiana Moskalkova for the position of Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, according to the Kremlin website.

According to the Federal Constitutional Law on the Human Rights Commissioner of Russia, the President submitted her candidacy to the State Duma for appointment to the post again, the statement reads.

Moskalkova was appointed as the country's human rights ombudsman for the first time in April 2016.



