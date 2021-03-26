About 10,000 calls from citizens accepted by Russia’s Ombudsman over year

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:56 25/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 25 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova has accepted around 10,000 telephone calls from citizens since March 2020.

Mostly, the calls concered the COVID-19 pandemic and coronavirus related restrictions.

She could help over 5,000 applicants in the restoration of their violated rights, according to the Ombudsman’s press service.

Currently, 2,204 complaints are under Moskalkova’s consideration, the statement reads.