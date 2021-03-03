Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
03/03/2021 18:59

News

Print this

Russian Human Rights Council backs State Duma move to ban capture of marine mammals

Tags: Legislation, Animal rights, President's Council for Human Rights, State Duma, Russia
13:57 03/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 3 (RAPSI) — The Presidential Human Rights Council positively sees an initiative to ban the capture of marine mammals, believes it is answering the hopes and demands of the country's civil society, the body's website informs.

The Council reminds that catching and keeping marine mammals in captivity became the focus of interest of civil society and the media in the fall of 2018, when the news about massive catching of killer whales and beluga whales in the Sea of Okhotsk came. It also became known that 11 killer whales and 87 beluga whales caught for sale in China were kept in captivity in Srednyaya Bay in the Primorsky Krai.

As to this fact, the Council turned to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Governor of the Primorsky Krai, and the federal Government. The issue was also raised at the meeting of the Council with the President. Thus, as a result of several inspections, criminal cases were initiated over illegal extraction of biological resources and cruelty to animals. The operation to free belugas and killer whales from the "whale prison" was successfully completed in October 2019.

Human rights activists note that this could happen again, since there is no legislative ban on the capture of cetaceans and other marine mammals in the country.

As to the current draft law, Chairman of the Council's Standing Commission on Environmental Rights Sergey Tsyplenkov believes that it is capable of putting up a real barrier in the way of new "whale prisons."

This February, State Duma lawmaker representing United Russia political party Svetlana Bessarab developed a bill banning the fishing of marine mammals for cultural and educational purposes. The document has been submitted to an expert council for consideration, it is being prepared for the first reading in the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian Human Rights Council backs State Duma move to ban capture of marine mammals

13:57 03/03/2021 The Presidential Human Rights Council positively sees an initiative to ban the capture of marine mammals, believes it is answering the hopes and demands of the country's civil society
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

President Putin urges reaction to involvement of teenagers into illegal actions

17:19 03/03/2021 Russian President Vladimir Putin urged, in accordance with the law, to respond to the involvement of minors in illegal unauthorized street actions addressing an expanded meeting of the collegium of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday.

Detention of blogger charged with secret data access extended until summer

16:45 03/03/2021 Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court on Wednesday extended detention of blogger Andrey Pyzh, who stands charged with illegal access to the data constituting a state secret, which had been earlier extended until June 5.

One more illegal rally participant to remain in Moscow detention

14:42 03/03/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by the Murmansk Region’s resident Alexander Glushkov against his detention in a case over assault on a police officer at an unauthorized rally in Moscow.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100