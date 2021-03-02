Ombudsmen of Russia and Qatar sign memorandum of cooperation

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:54 02/03/2021

MOSCOW, March 2 (RAPSI) — Russia’s Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the chairman of the National Human Rights Committee of Qatar, Ali bin Samikh Al Marri.

The Memorandum is designed to facilitate the exchange of experience in human rights activities between our countries, and most importantly, to strengthen the guarantees for the protection of the rights of our citizens, Moskalkova said.

The Qatari counterpart supported the Russian Ombudsman, stressing that the problems they face in their daily work are very similar.

Al-Marri expressed his strong support of regional cooperation between the countries.

One of the important areas of work within the framework of the memorandum will be mutual information and assistance in cases of violation of the rights of citizens of the Russian Federation in the territory of Qatar and citizens of Qatar in the territory of Russia.