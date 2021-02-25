Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog suspects Yandex of market discrimination

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:07 25/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 25 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has issued a warning to Yandex company over creation of discriminatory conditions in the search engine, according to the watchdog’s statement.

The company’s actions also contain the signs of abuse of market power, the FAS states.

According to the FAS press office, Yandex provides marketing priority in the engine to its services that leads to discrimination.

The regulator has ordered Yandex to rectify violations by providing equal conditions of the services’ demonstration in the search enging for all market players, including its rivals, the statement reads.



