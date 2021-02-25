Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/02/2021 13:21

News

Print this

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog suspects Yandex of market discrimination

Context
Tags: Internet, Discrimination, Competition law, The Federal Antimonopoly Service, Yandex, Russia
11:07 25/02/2021

MOSCOW, February 25 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has issued a warning to Yandex company over creation of discriminatory conditions in the search engine, according to the watchdog’s statement.

The company’s actions also contain the signs of abuse of market power, the FAS states.

According to the FAS press office, Yandex provides marketing priority in the engine to its services that leads to discrimination.

The regulator has ordered Yandex to rectify violations by providing equal conditions of the services’ demonstration in the search enging for all market players, including its rivals, the statement reads.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog suspects Yandex of market discrimination

11:07 25/02/2021 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has issued a warning to Yandex company over creation of discriminatory conditions in the search engine.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Over 1,200 participants of illegal Moscow rallies put in detention in last month

10:50 25/02/2021 Moscow courts have ordered administrative detention for 1,251 persons after illegal rallies since January 23.

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog suspects Yandex of market discrimination

11:07 25/02/2021 Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has issued a warning to Yandex company over creation of discriminatory conditions in the search engine.

Restraining order against ex-Ivanovo Region’s Governor extended again in embezzlement case

12:13 25/02/2021 The Basmanny District Court of Moscow on Thursday extended a restrictive order against auditor of the Account Chamber and ex-Governor of Russia’s Ivanovo Region Mikhail Men charged with embezzling 700 million rubles (over $9 million) until March 30.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100