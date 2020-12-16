Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/12/2020 18:28

News

Print this

Pandemic provoked spike in appeals to business ombudsmen in 2020 – Titov

Tags: coronavirus, Business, Rights of entrepreneurs, Statistics, Boris Titov, Russia
15:08 16/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 16 (RAPSI) – In the last 10 months of this year the number of applications filed with regional entrepreneurs’ rights commissioners increased by 35% as compared to a previous year, Russia’s Business Ombudsman Boris Titov said at the XIV All-Russia Conference of Business Rights Commissioners on Wednesday.

Thus, 13,836 complaints were filed in regions as compared to 10,201 in 2019.

The number of applications submitted to the federal business rights commissioner increased by 16%, from 2,474 in 2019 to 2,878, Titov stated. About 40% of all applications concerned the coronavirus pandemic consequences, he added.

According to Titov, 160 proposals on the business support were forwarded to authorities during the COVID-19 spread. 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Pandemic provoked spike in appeals to business ombudsmen in 2020 – Titov

15:08 16/12/2020 The number of applications submitted to the federal business rights commissioner increased by 16%, from 2,474 in 2019 to 2,878, Titov stated. About 40% of all applications concerned the coronavirus pandemic consequences, he added.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Federation Council backs bill on ex-President’s immunity guarantees

12:01 16/12/2020 The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Wednesday approved a bill on immunity guarantees for former Presidents of Russia.

Moscow court refuses to toughen supervision of opposition politician Udaltsov

13:22 16/12/2020 Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Wednesday refused to grant a police bid to toughen administrative supervision imposed on opposition figure Sergey Udaltsov.

Pandemic provoked spike in appeals to business ombudsmen in 2020 – Titov

15:08 16/12/2020 The number of applications submitted to the federal business rights commissioner increased by 16%, from 2,474 in 2019 to 2,878, Titov stated. About 40% of all applications concerned the coronavirus pandemic consequences, he added.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100