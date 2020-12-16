Pandemic provoked spike in appeals to business ombudsmen in 2020 – Titov

MOSCOW, December 16 (RAPSI) – In the last 10 months of this year the number of applications filed with regional entrepreneurs’ rights commissioners increased by 35% as compared to a previous year, Russia’s Business Ombudsman Boris Titov said at the XIV All-Russia Conference of Business Rights Commissioners on Wednesday.

Thus, 13,836 complaints were filed in regions as compared to 10,201 in 2019.

The number of applications submitted to the federal business rights commissioner increased by 16%, from 2,474 in 2019 to 2,878, Titov stated. About 40% of all applications concerned the coronavirus pandemic consequences, he added.

According to Titov, 160 proposals on the business support were forwarded to authorities during the COVID-19 spread.