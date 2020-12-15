Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
15/12/2020 16:11

News

Print this

Moscow Business Rights Commissioner seeks extension of business support package

Tags: Rights of entrepreneurs, Business, Tatyana Mineyeva, Moscow, Russia
12:08 15/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 15 (RAPSI) - Moscow’s Business Ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva considers necessary to adopt one more support package for entrepreneurs.

Over shortfall and debt overburden of businesses Mineyeva proposed at a meeting of the Moscow Government’s Strategic Development Council on Tuesday to extend into 2021 such support measures as loan interest rate compensations for credits received prior to April 15, 2020 in the amout of up to 6 per cent per annum and loans in the amout of up to 8 per cent per annum received after April 15, 2020. There is a request from businessperson for extension of these measures until December 31, 2021, she added.

According to the ombudsman, spheres of hospitality and entertainment, restaurant and event businesses, transport, beauty and fitness industries and nonstationary trade segment need support.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow Business Rights Commissioner seeks extension of business support package

12:08 15/12/2020 Moscow’s Business Ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva considers necessary to adopt one more support package for entrepreneurs.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutors demand 18 years in prison for ex-Inter RAO board member in espionage case

15:59 15/12/2020 Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking an 18-year jail sentence for ex-board member of Inter RAO energy holding Karina Tsurkan charged with spying,.

Tougher punishment proposed for bankruptcy related violations

11:37 15/12/2020 The Government Law-Making Commission has considered an initiative toughening punishment for certain crimes related to the bankruptcy of financial organizations.

Moscow Business Rights Commissioner seeks extension of business support package

12:08 15/12/2020 Moscow’s Business Ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva considers necessary to adopt one more support package for entrepreneurs.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100