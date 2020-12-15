Moscow Business Rights Commissioner seeks extension of business support package

12:08 15/12/2020

MOSCOW, December 15 (RAPSI) - Moscow’s Business Ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva considers necessary to adopt one more support package for entrepreneurs.

Over shortfall and debt overburden of businesses Mineyeva proposed at a meeting of the Moscow Government’s Strategic Development Council on Tuesday to extend into 2021 such support measures as loan interest rate compensations for credits received prior to April 15, 2020 in the amout of up to 6 per cent per annum and loans in the amout of up to 8 per cent per annum received after April 15, 2020. There is a request from businessperson for extension of these measures until December 31, 2021, she added.

According to the ombudsman, spheres of hospitality and entertainment, restaurant and event businesses, transport, beauty and fitness industries and nonstationary trade segment need support.