Moscow Mayor extends distance learning for senior schoolchildren

© RAPSI

17:30 28/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Wednesaday signed an order extending distance learning for pupils in grades 6-11 amid the coronavirus spread until November 8, according to a statement on his official website.

Decision on the classroom learning resuming will be taken next weekend based on the unfolding epidemiological situation, Sobyanin states.

Moreover, he prolonged suspension of the work of Moscow government-run further education establishments and infant recreational organizations and distance work for 30% of enterprises’ employees until November 29.

Currently, there is no need to impose new restrictions but mitigation of the existing ones is also premature, he added.



