Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
28/10/2020 20:32

News

Print this

Moscow Mayor extends distance learning for senior schoolchildren

Context
Tags: Distant work, Education, Children rights, coronavirus, Sergey Sobyanin, Moscow, Russia
17:30 28/10/2020

MOSCOW, October 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Wednesaday signed an order extending distance learning for pupils in grades 6-11 amid the coronavirus spread until November 8, according to a statement on his official website. 

Decision on the classroom learning resuming will be taken next weekend based on the unfolding epidemiological situation, Sobyanin states.

Moreover, he prolonged suspension of the work of Moscow government-run further education establishments and infant recreational organizations and distance work for 30% of enterprises’ employees until November 29.

Currently, there is no need to impose new restrictions but mitigation of the existing ones is also premature, he added.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow Mayor extends distance learning for senior schoolchildren

17:30 28/10/2020 Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Wednesaday signed an order extending distance learning for pupils in grades 6-11 amid the coronavirus spread until November 8.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow Mayor extends distance learning for senior schoolchildren

17:30 28/10/2020 Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin on Wednesaday signed an order extending distance learning for pupils in grades 6-11 amid the coronavirus spread until November 8.

Conference of SCO Supreme Court Chairmen to be held in Moscow

15:58 28/10/2020 The Fifteenth Conference of Supreme Courts’ Chairmen of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) member states will be held in Moscow through videolink on October 30.

Russian Justice Ministry proposes penalties for animal housing rules' neglect

14:46 28/10/2020 The Russian Justice Ministry has proposed administrative sanctions for disregard of common animal housing rules and cruelty to them.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100