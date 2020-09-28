Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
28/09/2020 20:08

News

Print this

Presidential Council member urges civic activists to help migrants return to their homelands

Tags: Foreign Affairs, Human rights, Ombudsman, Alexander Brod, Samara, Uzbekistan, Russia
16:27 28/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 28 (RAPSI) – Regional authorities, civic chambers and ombudsmen need to pay attention to the fact that numerous migrants concentrate in certain Russian regions and help them to return to their homes, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Alexander Brod believes.

The rights activist cites the positive experience of the Samara Region, where about 3,000 citizens of Uzbekistan, who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic and planned to leave Russia for their homeland, had to stay in a temporary camp.

Samara regional authorities, Brod says, acting in cooperation with Russia’s Foreign Ministry informed the Uzbekistan officials about the problem and step by step could organize train, bus, and plane routes to transport the migrants to that country. He has thanked Samara regional Ombudsman Olga Galtseva for her valuable contribution in the settlement of this situation.

The expert believes that this experience needs to be studied in order to help those migrants, who have to stay in such camps in other Russia’s regions especially taking into consideration the fact that cold spell is coming.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Presidential Council member urges civic activists to help migrants return to their homelands

16:27 28/09/2020 Regional authorities, civic chambers and ombudsmen need to pay attention to the fact that numerous migrants concentrate in certain Russian regions and help them to return to their homes, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Alexander Brod believes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Conflict of interest concept needs to be integrated into legislation – Council of Judges’ Chair

18:08 28/09/2020 The fact that the Russian legislation lacks definition of conflict of interest concept causes problems as to appointment and reappointment of judges; due to the vague legislative framework deserving candidates for positions of judges are often unjustifiably rejected, Chair of the Council of Judges and member of the Presidium of Russia’s Supreme Court Viktor Momotov believes.

Member of Federal Chamber of Lawyers nominated for European Women of Legal Tech award

14:46 28/09/2020 A member of the Council of Russia’s Federal Chamber of Lawyers has been nominated for the European Women of Legal Tech award in the category of Public services, policy and social sphere.

Presidential Council member urges civic activists to help migrants return to their homelands

16:27 28/09/2020 Regional authorities, civic chambers and ombudsmen need to pay attention to the fact that numerous migrants concentrate in certain Russian regions and help them to return to their homes, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Alexander Brod believes.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100