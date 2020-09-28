Presidential Council member urges civic activists to help migrants return to their homelands

16:27 28/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 28 (RAPSI) – Regional authorities, civic chambers and ombudsmen need to pay attention to the fact that numerous migrants concentrate in certain Russian regions and help them to return to their homes, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council Alexander Brod believes.

The rights activist cites the positive experience of the Samara Region, where about 3,000 citizens of Uzbekistan, who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic and planned to leave Russia for their homeland, had to stay in a temporary camp.

Samara regional authorities, Brod says, acting in cooperation with Russia’s Foreign Ministry informed the Uzbekistan officials about the problem and step by step could organize train, bus, and plane routes to transport the migrants to that country. He has thanked Samara regional Ombudsman Olga Galtseva for her valuable contribution in the settlement of this situation.

The expert believes that this experience needs to be studied in order to help those migrants, who have to stay in such camps in other Russia’s regions especially taking into consideration the fact that cold spell is coming.