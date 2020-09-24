Ombudsman urges help to Russian sailors captured by pirates off Equatorial Guinea coast

12:24 24/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova has turned to UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet and Head of Nigeria's National Human Rights Commission Anthony Ojukwu seeking their help as to protection of Russian sailors kidnapped by pirates, according to the Ombudsman press service.

Moskalkova expressed her concern for the plight of Russian nationals Alexey Perfilyev, Valentin Nechai, and Vyacheslav Sechin, who were captured by pirates on hijacked vessels Djibloho and Rio Mitong off the coast of Equatorial Guinea and are still held in the territory of Nigeria since this May.

According to the information available to the Ombudsman, Russian citizens are held in unacceptable conditions in a tent camp; their lives are in grave danger.

Piracy, abduction, extrajudicial restraints are unacceptable in the modern world as such unlawful actions condemned by the progressive humankind undermine the principles enshrined in universal international acts on human rights and liberties, Moskalkova’s statement reads.

The Ombudsman urges to undertake all necessary measures as to respect of rights and liberties of Russian nationals.

Collective actions facilitating global cooperation are to be of exceptional importance in the year of the 75th anniversary of U.N. Russia’s Rights Commissioner believes.